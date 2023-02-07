Preventable dialysis-related infection rates higher among US minorities, study finds

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that preventable bloodstream infections in patients receiving kidney dialysis treatments were higher among minorities in the United States.

The CDC study found that the kidney dialysis-related infection rates for those receiving the treatment for kidney failure was higher in Black and Hispanic patients, compared to white patients in the U.S. according to a report released on Monday.

The study found that Black and Hispanic patients have higher rates of staph bloodstream infections, and were 100 times more likely to have Staphylococcus aureus infect their bloodstream than adults not on dialysis between 2017–2020 according to the report from "Vital Signs" released by the CDC.

The CDC says that over half of the patients in the U.S. receiving dialysis treatment belong to what is considered to be a racial or ethnic minority group.

Around one in every three people receiving the kidney failure treatment are Black, and around one in five patients receiving the treatment are Hispanic, the CDC reported.