Ohio man accused of raping 10-year-old girl who sought abortion indicted

Gerson Fuentes was indicted in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, charged with two felony counts of rape, court documents show.

Fuentes is accused of raping a 10-year-old girl who reportedly sought an abortion in Indiana just days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The decision triggered an Ohio law that outlaws most abortions six weeks after conception.

The case drew national attention, with President Joe Biden commenting, “A 10-year-old should be forced to give birth to a rapist’s child? I can’t think of anything more extreme.”

The case caused some Republicans to cast doubt on the reported rape before formal charges were filed, with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost commenting on Fox News, “We have regular contact with prosecutors and local police and sheriffs. Not a whisper anywhere.”

Despite calls for his resignation, Yost has yet to apologize.

Court documents show Fuentes, a resident of Columbus, is scheduled to appear at a hearing on Monday.