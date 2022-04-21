NYPD arrest handyman for alleged murder of 51-year-old woman found in duffel bag

Authorities in New York say they have arrested a man in connection to the murder of a woman whose body was found inside a duffel bag in Queens over the weekend.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig announced during a press conference on Thursday that police had arrested 44-year-old David Bonola of Queens and charged him with second-degree murder, criminal tampering in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree in relation to the death of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal.

Essig added that investigators identified Bonola as a suspect wanted for questioning, and he voluntarily came back to the precinct, where he made incriminating statements.

Police said Bonola, a handyman who did work for Gaal, had been having an affair with the victim for approximately two years.

Essig said that on April 15, Gaal attended a show at the Lincoln Center. He said that at 11:20 p.m., she stopped at a local establishment before returning home around 12:20 a.m.

Police believe Bonola arrived at Gaal's home between 12:30 and 12:40 a.m. and was either let into the home or used a key that he knew about that was hidden inside the barbeque.

"A heated argument ensues between the two in the basement, a knife was brandished, a violent struggle ensues, and Gaal is ruthlessly and brutally stabbed in excess of 55 times," Essig said.

Essig said a knife they believe was used was recovered at the crime scene.

Bonola then grabbed a hockey bag belonging to Gaal's son and allegedly placed her inside it, Essig said.

Essig said a video captured Bonola then rolling the bag down the sidewalk, which left a bloody trail through the streets of Forrest Hills.

After leaving her house, Bonola then fled through the neighborhood, police said.

Officers found a jacket they believe Bonola wore during the crime. Boots, a t-shirt, and bloody bandages were later discovered at a secondary location.

Her body was found inside the bag early Saturday morning.

CNN reported that New York Medical Examiner's Office later determined that the victim's cause of death was due to sharp force injuries to the neck.