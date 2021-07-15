Maui, overrun by tourists, asks potential visitors to consider staying home

As Americans hit the road and take to the skies again this summer after the long pandemic, many are making plans to visit Hawaii.

But one Hawaiian island is now asking airlines to slow down their return because they can't handle the sudden boom in tourists.

Normally, Hawaii welcomes tourists as a major source of the island state's income.

After all, it is the "Aloha State."

But the mayor of Maui County is asking airlines to pause their return to pre-pandemic flight levels.

He said the island of Maui is being overrun by tourists this summer and that there aren't enough hospitality workers to support the surge.

More than 170,000 people flew into Hawaii over the Fourth of July, according to state officials.

That's left vacationers complaining of pricey hotel rooms, sold-out rental cars, and long waits at airports and restaurants because the hospitality industry is not back up to full steam.

Hawaii rental car nightmares

And from the "Doesn't that stink?" file is the continued rental car crisis in Hawaii.

A weekly car rental can now run well over a thousand dollars — if you can find one — because agencies don't have enough cars.

Don't even think of finding an affordable Jeep Wrangler to rent in the next few months, based on checks of major car rental websites.

And that stinks.

Some savvy tourists have been renting U-haul trucks for $25 a day, now resulting in a U-haul shortage.

Others are signing up for car-sharing services or using Uber or Lyft.

If you are thinking of Hawaii later this year, check hotel and rental car prices before you hunt for airfares.

That way you'll know if it's affordable, so you don't waste your money.

_________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

