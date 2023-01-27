Watch Now
Ford recalls nearly 400K vehicles over 'blue screen' camera problems

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2023 F-150 Lightning pickup truck Thursday, Nov. 25, 2022, outside a Ford dealership in southeast Denver. Ford is recalling nearly 383,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the touch screens may not display a camera image when backing up. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, and some 2020 to 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 16:04:41-05

Ford is recalling nearly 400,000 vehicles because their 360-degree camera may not work properly.

The recall involves 2020-2023 Explorers, Lincoln Aviators and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsairs.

Ford says the video output on the camera may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying.

"Loss of the rearview camera image can reduce the driver's rear visibility, increasing the risk of a crash," Ford notes.

The automaker says it's aware of 17 reported minor accidents that may be related to the faulty video output, which causes a blue screen. No injuries have been reported.

Owners should receive letters in February to take their vehicles in to be serviced. Dealers will update the necessary software for free, Ford states.

