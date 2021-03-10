Menu

Florida wildlife officials using detector dogs to locate invasive Burmese pythons

Largest python they've caught was about 9 feet long
FWC are utilizing dogs to locate invasive Burmese pythons.
Posted at 8:36 AM, Mar 10, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is utilizing dogs to locate invasive Burmese pythons.

The python detector team was on the hunt in the Southern Glades wildlife and environmental area on Tuesday.

State wildlife officers said their detector dogs have been carefully trained to search for pythons using scent signals.

There are two detector dogs: Truman and Eleanor.

Once they find a python, the dogs alert their handlers so the snake can be captured and removed.

Wildlife officers said the largest python they've caught was about 9 feet long.

This story was originally published by Jason Davis at WPTV.

