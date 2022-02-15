Billionaire plans on going back to space

Billionaire Jared Isaacman announced Monday that he plans on heading back to space. Isaacman was aboard the first private space flight by SpaceX last year.

Isaacman is listed as a crew member for Polaris, which currently has plans for three space flights.

The first mission is scheduled to launch this year from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon rocket.

The crew plans on spending up to five days in orbit.

"The crew of Polaris Dawn will conduct a spacewalk, support scientific research designed to advance both human health on Earth and our understanding of human health during future long-duration spaceflights, and be the first to test Starlink laser-based communications in space," the company said in a statement on its website.

The second mission will build off the first mission, the company said.

The third mission will be the first human spaceflight on SpaceX's Starship. SpaceX describes Starship as a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Isaacman is the CEO of Shift4, a payment processing company.