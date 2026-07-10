Murder suspect from Montana takes own life when surrounded by police in Nevada

RENO, Nev. - A homicide suspect from Montana took their own life on Thursday night after police surrounded their car in northwest Reno, reports KTVN 2 News Nevada.

The incident happened in the area of Sharlands Avenue around 9 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Reno Police Department.

Officers located the suspect and surrounded their car, blocking them in. They then heard a single gunshot and backed away.

Reinforcements were called, and a drone was brought in by UNRPD. It was then confirmed the suspect was in their car, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the news agency reports.

The suspect has not been identified pending the notification of next of kin, and no additional information has been released at this time.

In addition to the Reno Police Department, the Regional Narcotics Unit and Washoe County Sheriff's Office also responded.

The investigation is ongoing.

