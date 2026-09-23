MSU sets enrollment records across the board, including largest incoming class in school history

BOZEMAN - Montana State University enrolled a record number of students this fall, surpassing previous highs in nearly every category.

According to a press release from the University, MSU enrolled a record 17,477 students this fall, an 1.8% increase over last fall's headcount. The milestone includes the largest incoming first-year class in MSU history — 3,970 students — surpassing the prior record set in 2021.

MSU also set records for undergraduate enrollment at 15,431 students and enrolled 2,046 graduate students.

"While enrollment numbers matter, what those numbers represent is even more important. They are the thousands of students who recognize Montana State University as the place where opportunity is within reach," MSU President Brock Tessman said.

MSU continues to enroll more Montana residents than any other college or university in the state. Montana resident students total 8,735, an increase of 216 over last fall. Of those Montana students, 1,592 are attending college for the first time.

"Our mission as a land-grant university is to keep our doors wide open and make sure that every student who chooses to walk through them has the support to succeed. I'm very proud that so many students have chosen MSU, and I'm excited about what they'll accomplish here and contribute to communities across Montana and beyond," Tessman said.

