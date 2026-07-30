More than one-half pound of fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine sends Missoula drug supplier behind bars

A Washington state man will spend 10 years in federal prison after prosecutors say he regularly brought illegal drugs across the border into Montana.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen sentenced Patrick William Allen, 55, to 10 years in prison Thursday. Allen will also face 4 years of supervised release after completing his prison term. Acting U.S. Attorney Mark Steger Smith announced the sentencing.

Allen pleaded guilty in February to drug and weapons charges. Court documents show he was a high-level fentanyl supplier in the Missoula area.

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Investigators received a tip about Allen in late January. An informant told them Allen was bringing drugs into Missoula and admitted to buying fentanyl from Allen a week earlier. The following day, another source told investigators Allen was in town and staying at the Broadway Inn Hotel.

Agents obtained a warrant and went to his hotel room, where they found Allen inside with a woman. Allen told agents he had a loaded gun in his open suitcase on the bed.

Agents also found more than half a pound of fentanyl in the room, along with 39 grams of meth and 5 grams of crack cocaine. Investigators also seized $8,200 in cash.

Allen told agents all the drugs and money belonged to him and that the woman in the room was not involved.

The U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuted the case. The FBI assisted with the investigation.

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