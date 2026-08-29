More than 600 firefighters, support crews battle two wildfires burning thousands of acres in Beaverhead County

WISDOM — More than 600 firefighters and support crews are battling two wildfires in Beaverhead County.

The Sand Creek Fire has burned more than 34,000 acres and is currently 13 percent contained. That fire is burning about 7 miles southeast of Wisdom.

The Bobcat Lakes Fire has burned more than 10,000 acres. Crews have reached 40 percent containment on that fire, which is burning between Wise River and Wisdom.

The cause of both fires remains undetermined.

The Dingley Zone in the Grasshopper Valley remains under a Go evacuation status. Officials have closed the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway to traffic. The Forest Service has also closed several roads and trails in the Wisdom and Dillon Ranger Districts. Beaverhead County is under Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Crews are working to protect private property near both fires. Firefighters are putting out hot spots and securing fire lines. Aircraft are dropping water and fire retardant.

High temperatures will reach 70 degrees today with scattered showers. Cloud cover and humidity will moderate fire activity. However, gusty winds could still push the fires along exposed slopes.

Next, crews will use aerial and hand ignitions to burn off fuels if weather allows. Heavy equipment will also move in along the scenic byway over the next few days. Workers will thin vegetation to strengthen the road as a control line.

Officials will also manage the Skull and Skull Two fires along with the Sand Creek Fire. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is managing the Boot Fire separately.

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