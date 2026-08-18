Moose Fire: Evacuation order for Frog Pond Basin remains in place

FROG POND BASIN — Residents and visitors are advised to stay clear of the Moose Fire in the Frog Pond Basin area, as a red evacuation order remains in effect.

Crews are cooling hot spots and protecting nearby structures as they work to contain the fire. On the south side, firefighters are clearing space around buildings in Frog Pond Basin and laying additional hoses to improve water access near the southern tip. Crews are using hand tools and water to extinguish heat sources along the fire's edge.

Significant heat remains on the north side of the fire near the South Fork of Rock Creek. Crews there are removing vegetation to create fuel breaks and protecting structures in the Ross Fork area.

Several roads in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest are closed, including roads near Kaiser Lake, Frog Pond, Green Canyon, Ross Fork, and Beaver Creek. Multiple trails along the South Fork of Rock Creek are also closed to the public.

Weather conditions are expected to make firefighting more difficult in the coming days. A weak weather system is bringing stronger west winds Tuesday, along with an increased chance for afternoon and evening storms. Warmer and drier weather is expected Wednesday through Friday, conditions that will make vegetation more susceptible to burning. The dry weather could also cause undetected lightning strikes to spark new fires.

Residual heat in the area continues to cause moderate fire growth. Crews will continue to monitor conditions and adjust their tactics to stay safe.

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