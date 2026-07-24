GREAT FALLS — A 30-day public comment period is now open on a federal proposal that would give states greater authority in managing grizzly bears, and stakeholders on both sides of the debate are encouraging Montanans to weigh in before the Aug. 17 deadline.

The 62-page federal document is drawing attention from wildlife managers, ranchers, and conservation groups across the state.

(WATCH: Montanans urged to comment on proposed grizzly bear management)

Montanans urged to comment on proposed grizzly bear management changes before Aug. 17 deadline

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Christy Clark, who comes from a ranching background, said the proposal represents a significant shift in how the threatened species could be managed.

"The federal government has decided to give more authority to the states for grizzly bear management," Clark said.

Clark said she understands the frustration ranchers feel when dealing with grizzlies.

"I know that pain, that financial loss. And I remember so many days just wondering, you know, did the people who are making this decisions have any idea how hard this is and what this feels," Clark said.

Clark said the state is prepared to take on that responsibility.

"We have a very thorough grizzly bear management plan. We have conservation strategies that will, that'll monitor mortality rate," Clark said.

The Montana Wildlife Federation said it supports a path to responsible state management and ultimately delisting the grizzly bear as a threatened species, but wants transparency — particularly in areas where grizzlies are reestablishing themselves.

Executive Director Frank Szollosi said accountability is essential.

"If it's a problem bear and is euthanized by a governmental agency, there has to be, really crystal clear accounting so that future issues could be prevented," Szollosi said.

On the question of a potential future hunting season, Szollosi said the federation has conditions.

"We're not against hunting a bears at some point. But, you know, we believe in fair chase," Szollosi said.

Trina Jo Bradley, a rancher who raises cattle west of Valier in Pondera County, said grizzlies have been a threat to her family's livestock for as long as she can remember. While she said she was underwhelmed by the substance of the proposal after a significant buildup, she said she appreciates the direction it takes.

"Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will have more freedom to manage the grizzly bears in Montana, which makes life easier for ranchers because then they can respond quicker," Bradley said.

Bradley said she is also pleased with a provision that would not penalize ranchers who accidentally capture a grizzly bear in a wolf or coyote trap.

"We probably lose more calves every year than we do to grizzlies," Bradley said.

Clark pointed to wolf management as a model for what state authority over grizzlies could achieve.

"Before wolves were under state management, before we could hunt and trap them, we were really struggling. Livestock, losses were high. We've seen, livestock depredation by wolves come down," Clark said.

Grizzlies were listed as a threatened species in 195 under the Endangered Species Act. Today, those numbers have risen to an estimated 2,000 bears and wildlife experts consider the species recovered. According to the Mountain Journals, there are an estimated 1,000 grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and another 1,000 in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.

"The fact that we have at least 2000 grizzly bears is plenty and as you see, grizzly bears expanding especially eastward in Montana, that tells you that they're at capacity," said Bradley. "The Rocky Mountain Front can't support any more grizzly bears, so they have to go somewhere. And that tells me we have enough grizzly bears here."

While state management would not immediately result in a grizzly bear hunting season, it is something the state could consider several years down the road.

Supporters of the proposal expect legal challenges but are urging public participation before the comment period closes.

Bradley encouraged those who support the changes to make their voices heard.

"Send any comments, especially in support, because there's going to be a lot of opposition," Bradley said.

Szollosi expressed confidence in the public's engagement.

"I have a lot of confidence in Montanans. You don't come to Montana unless, you want to live with our forests or mountains or fish or wildlife," Szollosi said.

Clark echoed that call.

"I just want to encourage Montanans in particular, please have your voices heard, especially if you live in grizzly bear country," Clark said.

