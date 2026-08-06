Montana State football player describes stress of sudden Stadium View move

BOZEMAN — Tattered paint, missing panels and broken walls are forcing residents at Stadium View Apartments to relocate as repairs move forward at the complex.

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MSU students forced to move out of Stadium View Apts

Last week, residents received letters informing them they would have to move out of their current units by Aug. 12 because of the repairs.

Charlie Berkley, who has lived at Stadium View Apartments since July, is one of many residents affected by the move.

“I didn’t expect any of it to happen,” Berkley said. “You go through the whole process of moving in, building furniture, and I don’t know how I’m going to move the furniture with my Mini Cooper.”

Berkley is a sophomore at Montana State University and a free safety for the Montana State Bobcats. Between football and school, he said the unexpected move has added significant stress to an already packed schedule.

“Seven a.m. breakfast, 7:30 walkthrough position meeting, stretch, defensive meetings, offensive meetings, defensive lifts,” Berkley said while describing a typical Wednesday.

When asked how much stress the move has added, Berkley responded, “Quite a bit. Not going to lie. It’s added quite a bit.”

Berkley said several of his teammates live on the same floor and will spend their one day off moving out.

“We’re planning on moving everything out this Sunday,” Berkley said. “Usually you just want to catch up on sleep on Sunday. Using that time to put an extra burden on your body just moving everything out. It’s definitely added a lot more stress.”

The move comes as Stadium View Apartments undergoes repairs, which the city of Bozeman is now addressing.

In a press release, the city of Bozeman said it is aware of the building-maintenance problems at Stadium View Apartments and that Bozeman Fire and Building Division officials “will be closely involved with this work to ensure structural safety.”

When asked how the city plans to get involved, officials provided a statement saying, “We are still working to understand the extent of the repairs needed. We are prioritizing any necessary permits, plan review, and inspections required for Stadium View.”

In a statement shared last week, Stadium View management said it is working with the neighboring Arrow Apartments to accommodate displaced residents.

For Berkley, however, the uncertainty of moving twice is frustrating.

“We’re going to have to move twice over the course of one summer,” Berkley said. “Being forced to move out again later on — we don’t know if that’s going to be during the season. It's added a lot more stress.”

At this point, Berkley said he may choose not to return to Stadium View at all.

“I’m really thinking instead of having to move twice, probably just going over to the Arrow and seeing what they have to offer,” Berkley said.

