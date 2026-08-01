Montana Pitmaster Classic brings state barbecue championship to Bozeman in late August

The Montana Pitmaster Classic, the official state barbecue championship of Montana, is coming to Bozeman in late August.

Professional and amateur teams from across the United States and Canada will compete, cooking chicken, pork ribs, pork, and brisket. The overall highest scorer earns the title of Grand Champion and State Champion — along with a chance to compete at the Kansas City Royal, one of the biggest barbecue competitions in the world. More than $13,000 in prize money is also up for grabs.

The two-day event kicks off Friday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware store on West Oak Street.

Friday night is called Bozeman's Que for a Cause. More than 20 teams will serve specialty foods and desserts. Attendees can exchange cash for barbecue chips at the entrance to sample the food. A large percentage of the proceeds will benefit the Gallatin Valley YMCA.

Friday night also features a first responder rib eating contest sponsored by Texas Roadhouse. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office will take on the Central Valley Fire Department, competing for bragging rights and a new grill. Radio DJ Dave Whooten will provide music for the evening.

The event continues Saturday, Aug. 29 starting at noon. Attendees can buy fresh barbecue directly from competitors, though teams will only accept cash on Saturday.

Free barbecue shop classes will also be available. Professionals will showcase grills from brands including Traeger, Weber, Ooni, and Recteq. Daniels Gourmet Meats and Sausages will also be on hand. Experts will reveal new products, give live demonstrations, and teach new ways to produce great barbecue at home.

The event wraps up Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m., when the next Montana Pitmaster Classic Grand Champion will be crowned.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

