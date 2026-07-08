Montana opens new DLI Facility focused on improving inspections

HELENA — Montana officials gathered in Helena this week to celebrate the opening of a new permanent facility for the state’s Weights and Measures and Building Codes programs, a project leaders say will improve efficiency, lower costs, and modernize inspections across the state.

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry says the new facility combines multiple operations under one roof, helping streamline services while reducing expenses tied to separate buildings and equipment.

(WATCH: Montana Opens New DLI Facility Focused on Technological Inspections in a Faster Way)

Montana Opens New DLI Facility Focused on Technological Inspections in a Faster Way

Governor Greg Gianforte said the centralized operation will allow the department to better serve Montanans statewide.

“Now that we have them all under one roof, they're gonna be able to do a better job for all the people across the entire state that this group serves,” Gianforte said.

State leaders highlighted the project’s cost efficiency, noting the facility was completed seven months ahead of schedule and 15 percent under budget.

Officials say the consolidation also improves day-to-day operations by reducing redundancy through shared resources, including newly designed multi-purpose trucks, one fleet of drivers, and lower fuel costs.

The facility also showcased new virtual inspection technology, allowing inspectors to review job sites remotely through live video. Leaders say the system will help speed up inspections while improving access for rural and eastern Montana communities where travel times can create delays.

Governor Gianforte demonstrated how contractors can use a cellphone to connect directly with inspectors remotely.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News

“Literally the contractor holds his cell phone up and walks around the jobsite, while a remote inspector makes sure that everything is being done to code and the workers are kept safe,” Gianforte said.

The department currently has 28 inspectors statewide, and officials say virtual inspections could eventually account for roughly 20 percent of inspections moving forward.

DLI Bureau Chief Eric Copeland said the goal is to improve turnaround times while working more collaboratively with contractors and businesses.

“We’re trying to streamline processes to get as many inspections done in a timely fashion as we can,” Copeland said.

“We are here to be partners with those people, not roadblocks,” he added.

Officials also emphasized workforce development during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. More than 20 apprentices helped build the facility, part of a broader push to invest in skilled trades and create long-term careers in Montana.