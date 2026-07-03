HELENA — As temperatures rise across Montana this summer, state officials are warning residents to watch for harmful algal blooms developing in Lake Helena and other bodies of water.

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Montana officials warn of harmful algal blooms as summer temperatures rise

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality says the blooms, commonly called HABs, can pose serious health risks to both people and pets.

“I definitely want to come out here less when the bloom is in season,” said Helena resident Zaria Smith.

A harmful algal bloom happens when large amounts of certain algae grow in lakes or rivers, often fueled by warm temperatures and pollution washing into waterways after rainfall. Officials say blooms can appear like pea soup, spilled paint or floating grass clippings, and may show up in green, blue or reddish-brown colors.

“It’s been murkier lately,” Smith said.

Montana Department of Environmental Quality A harmful algal bloom in a Montana waterway.

DEQ officials say harmful algal blooms are most common during the summer and fall months in standing bodies of water exposed to heat and sunlight.

“We always just advise people to take a look before they go into the water to swim or have their dog go in the water, to see if they see any signs of a harmful algal bloom,” said Tiffany Lyden, a water quality education outreach specialist with DEQ.

According to the agency, some blooms can be more dangerous than others depending on the toxins being produced. Officials say harmful algal blooms have caused dog deaths and livestock illness in Montana in the past.

“It can be a serious thing if the dog has ingested a lot of toxins,” Lyden said.

Residents say the warnings are changing how they use the lake during bloom season.

“Usually I like to bring my dogs here too, but I can’t bring them here and let them go in the water and make them sick,” Smith said.

Health officials recommend anyone who comes into contact with a harmful algal bloom get out of the water immediately, rinse exposed skin with soap and clean water for 10 to 15 minutes and remove contaminated clothing.

People can also report and track harmful algal blooms through the Department of Environmental Quality’s online reporting system.