Woman dies in Friday afternoon crash near Kalispell

Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 01, 2024
KALISPELL — A 52-year-old woman from Kila died in a one-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 2 in the Kalispell area.

MHP reports the Ford pickup truck the victim was driving left the road and entered a roundabout at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then went through the roundabout and hit a retaining wall head-on.

The woman was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where she was later passed away.

The crash remains under investigation.

