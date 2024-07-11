Witnesses recall 'horrible' crash that left Butte motorcyclist with severe leg injury

BUTTE — A Butte motorcyclist who was involved in a traffic accident with an alleged drunk driver last week is undergoing a second surgery that friends and family hope will save his severely injured leg.

“It was horrible.”

That’s how Cindy Parker described the July 3 collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at Harrison Avenue and Ottawa Street that threw 28-year-old Stephen Bradford about 30 feet and severely injured his left leg.

“He was shaking and he just … it was horrible, he kept saying—I know he said a couple different times that he didn’t want to die, and he was hoping he would live,” said Parker.

Bradford did live and is being treated at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings. There was a possibility he would lose his leg; however, a friend of the victim said that after a second surgery, there’s a good chance the leg can be saved.

Parker was working at Royse’s when the accident occurred.

“It was scary. I actually seen him flying from right over here into the tree area,” she said.

Police allege Patrick Burke was intoxicated when he drove his truck eastbound across Harrison and struck Bradford, who was traveling north on Harrison Avenue. Burke was cited for a second misdemeanor DUI. Sheriff Ed Lester said the incident remains under investigation.

Bradford’s friend Griffin Brasher described Bradford as one of the nicest people he’s ever known.

“He lights up a room when he walks in, he can talk to anyone, he can be friends with anyone. I wish I had half the work ethic that Stephen has,” said Brasher.

Restaurant owner Tracy Royse said she and her employees were shaken by the accident and have been concerned about the victim’s recovery.

“I sent flowers to him, from the crew, just to let him know we were thinking of him and praying for him and send our strength for his recovery,” said Royse.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Bradford with his medical bills.

“It’s awesome to see the community come together and support someone in need like this,” said Brasher.