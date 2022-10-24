Whitehall haunted attraction named best Halloween destination of Montana

WHITEHALL — Whitehall's Haunted House attraction, Screams Come True, was named Montana's Best Halloween Destination in 2022 by Travel Pulse.

"I'm pretty excited because we're up against some multimillion-dollar haunts and we're not exactly you know Podunk here, but we're definitely not a million-dollar haunt yet though we're getting close," said Elizabeth Pullman, creator of Screams Come True.

The attraction has grown to two and a half times the size it was four years ago. The newest additions to the haunted house include an escape room, a haunted bus, and newly themed rooms.

The scares begin from October 21 to October 30. Tickets are $10.