What's next for black bear cubs orphaned in Butte? Montana FWP explains

MTN's Chet Layman visited the Montana Wildlife Center in Helena where two black bear cubs were taken after their mother was euthanized in Butte on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
Posted

HELENA — On Wednesday, Aug. 28, a food-habituated black bear sow was shot and killed in Butte by officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) after repeated efforts to remove her and her two cubs from populated areas failed.

The cubs were eventually captured and taken to the Montana Wildlife Center in Helena. MTN's Chet Layman spoke with Wildlife Center Coordinator Ali Pons to find out what's next for the cubs:

