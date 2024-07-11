Search continues at Lake Elwell for missing Great Falls teen Kendall Danna

GREAT FALLS — The search for Great Falls teen Kendall Danna continues at Lake Elwell as of Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Kendall - 17 years old - was one of four people who was paddle-boarding at the lake on Saturday, June 15.

As they were crossing the lake, the weather got bad, resulting in waves up to five feet high and winds gusting to 40 miles per hour.

Three of the people made it to safety or were later rescued by first-responders, but Kendall has not yet been found.

The Toole County Sheriff's Office said a few days later: "Statements made during interviews indicate that Kendall had lost contact with an inflatable paddle-board and was last seen submerging in the water."

On Tuesday, July 9, a search team utilized underwater sonar and took a photo image of an object that resembled possible human remains.

Toole County Sheriff Tyler Padilla said on Wednesday, July 10, that the team utilized an underwater remote-operated vehicle and Flathead County divers attempted to locate the object at approximately 70 feet deep.

Due to conditions and visibility at that depth, the object of interest was not confirmed or recovered at this time.

Padilla says the team will continue search efforts.

As the search continues, a GoFundMe has been created by a family member. It states: "Kendall has been missing in lake Elwell since Saturday 6/16/24, search and rescue have not given up on finding her. We are trying to help raise money for services and funds for the family when she is found, to help in these trying times. We appreciate all the help and prayers."

Click here if you would like to donate.

Among the agencies that have participated in the search are the Toole County Sheriff's Office; Liberty County Sheriff's Office; Cascade County Sheriff's Office; personnel from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks; US Border Patrol; Two Bear Air helicopter; and drone operator iFlyBigSky.

We will update you as we get more information.