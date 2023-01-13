Robbie Knievel dies at age 60, service to be held in Butte

BUTTE – Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of Butte native Evel Knievel, died from pancreatic cancer at age 60.

Robbie Knievel’s brother, Kelly Knievel, confirmed his brother’s death today and said there will be a service in Butte and Robbie Knievel will be buried in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery in Butte. No date has been set for the funeral service.

Robbie Knievel was the son of Evel Knievel and his first wife, Linda.

Robbie Knievel followed his father’s path of performing death-defying motorcycle stunts under the moniker Kaptain Robbie Knievel.

“Robbie was a great daredevil and, you know, he lived to entertain people and lived for the spotlight, you know, a daredevil’s life is not easy…what else is there to say? The guy lived hard and he’s gone, we’ll all miss him,” said Kelly Knievel in a phone interview with MTN News this morning.