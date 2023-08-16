Plaintiffs celebrate landmark Montana climate case verdict in Missoula

MISSOULA - Dozens of people gathered in Bonner Park for a celebration of the verdict in the Held Vs. Montana trial on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

It was a trial in which Montana’s youth fought for the right to a clean planet.

Community supporters and plaintiffs from the Held Vs. Montana had an impromptu celebration for Monday’s verdict with cold drinks and short speeches from those involved with the trial.

This decision stops the Montana Environmental Policy Act, a recent state law that banned considering climate change when deciding to build new energy projects.

Winona Bateman One of the supporters was enthusiastic about the Montana youth’s involvement in this trial.

“I am so inspired and so grateful and I know what it cost, you know it’s a big commitment to say you’re going to be part of a case like this it takes a lot of time and energy, and emotional work and I feel inspired and I feel really strongly that the inspiration and appreciation that I have for the youth needs to translate into action.”

The State of Montana is expected to appeal the verdict of this trial and the plaintiffs and supporters are prepared for that scenario.

