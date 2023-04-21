Watch Now
Philipsburg man dies in early Friday morning crash

Posted at 10:49 AM, Apr 21, 2023
PHILIPSBURG - A Philipsburg man died in an early Friday morning accident.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says the victim died in a one-vehicle crash on Montana Highway 1 north of Philipsburg.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Sheriff Dunkerson says alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol and the Granite County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the accident.

No further information is being released at this time.

