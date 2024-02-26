Watch Now
Orphan Girl Children's Theatre memorializes Butte boy who died in accident at Discovery Ski Area

Posted at 12:30 PM, Feb 26, 2024
BUTTE — Members of Butte’s children’s theater set up a memorial for a boy who died in a weekend skiing accident at Discovery Ski Area.

The Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre put items outside the front door of the theater in honor of the boy who died, who was one of the group's members.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office reported the minor died from blunt force trauma to the head. Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said his office does not release the identities of juvenile victims.

The Orphan Girl canceled its Feb. 25 performance of "Twelfth Night" to give its members time to grieve and will make up the canceled performance on Thursday, Feb. 29.

