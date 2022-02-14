Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Nearly $700,000 wagered on Super Bowl through Sports Bet Montana

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Sports Bet Montana
Posted at 2:49 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 16:49:30-05

HELENA — Nearly $700,000 was wagered on the Super Bowl this weekend between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals through Sports Bet Montana.

According to the Montana Lottery, players wagered a total of $695,838, averaging $23.95 per bet. Payouts from the game totaled $427,867, with a payout percentage of 61.5 percent.

The Rams v.s. Bengals spread had Los Angeles at -4.5 before the game started.

Total bets for this year increased 41 percent when compared to the 2021 Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. However, total payout decreased by 10.5 percent.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader