National Archery in the Schools Program aims to introduce kids to the sport

HELENA — School is out for the summer for most kids in Montana, but the National Archery in Schools Program(NASP) is staying on target.

“I think it’s something that’s safe and fun and everyone who participates in the program loves it," said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Education Specialist Ryan Schmaltz who also coordinates NASP programs in Montana.

Part of Schmaltz's job is teaching the school educators and program volunteers safe archery practices and help promote the sport to kids that might not have an opportunity to shoot anywhere else.

“By being involved in this program the kids are excited to get outdoors, they’re excited about shooting sports and it’s something they’re aware of and appreciate and make part of their lives and the people around them,” said Schmaltz.

WEB EXTRA: Archery in Schools

And it seems to be working. According to NASP’s 2019 brochure, the program was responsible for over 18 million students in over 14,000 schools worldwide learning the sport of archery.

The benefits got past the shooting range.

“The national program has taken a look at kids and surveyed them and found that this program has actually helped with their attendance because they came to school when they were shooting and it also helped with their grades because it showed them something new that they learned and could be successful at and helped them with other things in their life too and their confidence,” added Schmaltz.

Another byproduct of the program is hopefully introducing kids to the outdoors. So, even if archery isn’t something a student pursues after the program, maybe shooting a bow and getting a hands-on introduction opens the door to a broader interest in camping, hiking or conservation.

For more information on how you can get involved, you can reach Ryan Schmaltz at 406-444-9946 or email rschmaltz@mt.gov.

