Museum of the Rockies executive director stepping down after nearly 8 years

BOZEMAN — Christopher Dobbs is stepping down as executive director of the Museum of the Rockies at Montana State University after nearly 8 years leading the institution.

Dobbs will become the executive director of the Adirondack Experience, a history museum in upstate New York. His final day at the Museum of the Rockies will be June 30.

During his tenure, annual visitation grew to more than 250,000 people. The museum is now on pace to set record attendance in 2026.

Dobbs also guided the museum through the pandemic while maintaining financial stability and helped launch a 20-year master plan for the facility.

Scott Williams will take over as interim executive director. Williams currently serves as the senior director of exhibitions and the planetarium and has been with the museum since 2017.

A committee will now form to lead a national search for the next permanent director.

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