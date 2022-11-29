Montana Highway Patrol honors Anaconda man for life-saving actions

ANACONDA — A young woman was pinned beneath her vehicle with just her head sticking out, slowly crushing her to death on Hwy 48. She would have died if it weren’t for the actions of an Anaconda man who was recognized for his bravery by the Montana Highway Patrol.

Cramer Clark was driving to work on June 1, when the truck in front of him lost control, rolled over, and ejected the driver. He stopped and found her pinned.

“She just kept saying she’s going to die underneath the vehicle. I didn’t know if she was going to live or if she wasn’t, I mean, the only thing that I thought was get her out from underneath the car,” says Clark.

Clark got an industrial-size jack from his truck and lifted it up just enough until she could start breathing again.

“I stayed there, held her hand until first aid, or the paramedics got there, I just kept having her squeeze my hand to keep conscious make her just keep squeezing my hand talking to her, making sure she stayed alive,” says Clark.

The Montana Highway Patrol awarded him the Good Citizens Award during a ceremony in Butte on Monday, November 28. For those that know Clark, it’s no surprise he acted the way he did.

“I mean, it’s totally who he is, he cares for others, he’s always looking out for everyone else,” says his girlfriend, Tiana Korang.

Clark is happy to be recognized, but more grateful the victim is doing well.

“The girl reached out to me since, texted me and told me I was her hero and stuff like that, but that’s not what I was looking for or anything like that I’m just glad she’s alive,” says Clark.