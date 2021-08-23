Watch
Montana gas prices still on the rise

Posted at 1:00 PM, Aug 23, 2021
MISSOULA — It's costing people more to fill up at the pump in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy reports gas prices in Montana rose 1.1¢ per gallon in the past week to an average of $3.31. The state’s gas prices are also 11.9¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.07 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3¢ per gallon in the last week and sits at an average of $3.14 as of Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and is 96.5¢ per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

The average cost for a gallon of gas stood at $3.75 per gallon in Idaho on Monday and at $3.52 per gallon in Wyoming.

"Gasoline prices have started to slide over the last few days as oil prices have plunged, largely fueled by a continued global surge in Covid-19 cases and concern that fuel demand may shrink as more companies table return to work plans and the summer driving season comes to a close." - GasBuddy petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan

