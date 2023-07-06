Montana Folk Festival calling for volunteers

Organizers of the 2023 Montana Folk Festival are looking for more volunteers, new and returning, to pitch in with a week to go before the event, which is slated for July 14-16.

"Specific areas where we need the most help include Operations set up and tear down, Stage crew assistance building and breaking down stages, Backstage Hospitality, Info Booths, Beverage Ticket Sales and Beverage Servers," Festival Coordinator George Everett said in a press release.

The release said shifts are four hours long, although volunteers often stay longer if having fun.

More information about the volunteer roles can be found at the Folk Festival website, along with a link to sign up.