Missoula veterinarian offers advice to keep pets safe in the heat

MISSOULA - It's hard enough to keep yourself cool in this heat but what about your pets?

MTN News spoke with Amanda Scott the Hospital Administrator of Sentinel Veterinarian Specialists and Emergency about the dangers of exposing your pets to high temperatures.



She says most house pets should stay in shaded areas and engage in limited activities when outside.

Scott also mentioned that letting your dog swim in a body of water after a long walk is not the best way to cool your dog down because they can still experience heat exhaustion.

She recommends that owners who want to exercise their pets should do so earlier in the day or later at night when temperatures are cooler.

The number of animals being treated for heat-related illnesses is increasing with the hotter weather.

