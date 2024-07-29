Missoula resident shares terrifying experience as she cleans up from Wednesday's storm

MISSOULA — Wednesday’s storm caused damage all across Missoula, taking down power lines, trees and road signs. Tens of thousands of people were left without power for days, and some are still waiting for their power to return.

The total damage done by the storm is still unknown as many residents of Missoula are still waiting to get fallen trees off of their homes.

“I went from fear to terror. I was worried about limbs and debris hitting the windows and the roof. And when I decided to look through the window, I saw this enormous tree headed straight towards me” said Alexandra Melhuse.

Alexandra Melhuse’s home was one of many damaged during the storm. With winds reaching 109 miles per hour, the cottonwood tree that stood in front of her home blew over onto her deck and roof, shattering glass on the door and tearing the roof apart to the insulation.

Besides trees falling onto homes, over on Lower Miller Creek Road, tens of power line poles completely collapsed and fell onto a car that had people in it. Thankfully, they were able to get out after a couple of hours without injury but residents in the area are still unable to leave their homes as the lines have yet to be moved.

Although Missoula suffered a great deal of battering, that doesn’t mean that the spirits of Missoulians did. All across the city people have been coming together to help one another out, moving debris and clearing roads to make sure that travel around Missoula is possible.

The city is still asking people to conserve water as Missoula Water is still running their pumps off of generators.

For general non-emergent questions, call the county line at 406-258-INFO. If you have an emergency, still call 911.