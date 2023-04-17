Man reported missing found dead near Dodson

GREAT FALLS — An investigation is underway after Donald Hastheeagle was found dead in Phillips County following an extensive search.

Hastheeagle, 34 years old, had been missing since Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

A search effort was quickly organized, including family and friends, volunteers and police officers from Fort Belknap, MT FWP game wardens, US Border Patrol agents, and Sheriff's deputies from Phillips County, Blaine County, Cascade County.

On Saturday, April 15, Hastheeagle's vehicle was found stuck in mud on Savoy Road about five miles west of Dodson.

On Sunday, April 16, the Phillips County Sheriff's Office announced that the body of Hastheeagle had been found just before 5 p.m.

Sheriff Jerry Lytle said in a news release that the body was found along the south bank of the Milk River, south of where his vehicle was found.

The cause and manner of death is not yet known.

The Blaine County Sheriff/Coroner's Office will conduct the coroner investigation into the death of Hastheeagle.

We will update you if we get more information.



