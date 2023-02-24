Man killed during Clinton store hostage situation identified

MISSOULA - Authorities have released the name of the man who law enforcement says they were forced to kill at the Clinton Market on Saturday.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton has identified the man as 45-year-old Gary Thomas Duncan of Missoula.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is acting as the coroner for the incident.

MTN News The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were forced to fatally shoot a man during a hostage situation at the Clinton Market on Feb. 18, 2023.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded to the Clinton Market just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 18 for reports of a man holding his wife hostage.

According to an earlier press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the situation evolved to the point where deputies were, "forced to use lethal force."

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the incident.