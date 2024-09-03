Malmstrom Civil Air Patrol is recruiting for youth cadet programs

GREAT FALLS — The Civil Air Patrol is a volunteer, federally supported, nonprofit organization providing aerospace education, emergency services, and youth cadet programs.

They perform about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Civil Air Patrol and their aircrafts also assist with homeland security, disaster relief, and counter drug operations.

During search and rescue missions they often are tasked to search for frequencies from electronic location transmitters, like locating an aircraft or boat in the event of an accident. Electronic location transmitting training is just one part of their youth cadet programs.

Montana Wing Commander for the Civil Air Patrol Spencer Gilchrist explains, “In Great Falls, in cadet programs, we do leadership development for youth in the community. They also get to branch out and do things that are unique, not necessarily like most youth organizations, they can learn how to fly. They get up to five free orientation flights in the front seat of an airplane. They get to put their hands on the stick and fly the airplane at no cost to them. And then, if they perform well and do well throughout the program, there are opportunities for flight scholarships”.

The Civil Air Patrol in Montana is actively recruiting for their youth cadet programs in Great Falls. Kids aged 12 to 18 can develop leadership and teamwork skills in a year-round youth program leading to an aviation, military, or search and rescue career.

Gilchrist says, “We have some very unique things that they get to do that a lot of other organizations don't offer them, particularly that participating in search and rescue, in disaster relief efforts”.

They are also looking for adult volunteers with leadership, emergency response, or aerospace education to aid with local cadet programs.

For more information on the Civil Air Patrol Youth Cadet Programs, click here.