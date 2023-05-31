Lolo motorcyclist dies in US Highway 93 crash

MISSOULA - A motorcyclist from Lolo died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Ravalli County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. at mile marker 52 near Hamilton.

The accident happened when a pickup truck driven by a 76-year-old man from Hamilton was headed south and turned left turn across Highway 93.

MHP reports the driver of the pickup truck did not see the 38-year-old man on the motorcycle who was headed north.

The motorcycle crashed into the pickup truck.

Speed is suspected to have been a factor in the accident which remains under investigation.