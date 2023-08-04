Lawsuit filed alleging negligence against Briarwood for deck collapse

BILLINGS - A lawsuit was filed Friday against The Briarwood golf and country club alleging negligence for a deck collapse that injured dozens of people.

Among other allegations, the lawsuit states the country club failed to properly maintain the deck structure and made "cosmetic coverups" to areas of the deck that were "deteriorating and unsafe."

The lawsuit was filed in Yellowstone County District Court on behalf of eight named plaintiffs - Shane Bakken, Tracey Bakken, Scott Dana, Katelin Hagenbuch, Jacob Hagenbuch, Chad Ker, Thad Lensing, and Jackson Smith - by the Billings law firm Heenan & Cook.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages on six counts, including negligence, premise liability, negligent misrepresentation, individual board member liability, loss of consortium, and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Defendants are listed as The Briarwood d/b/a The Black Bunker Bar & Grill and up to 40 as of yet unnamed individuals who are board members, people who provided advice to the club, and others.

The deck collapse happened on the evening of July 22 after a golf tournament at the club that drew up to 300 people to the location just south of Billings. Witnesses said they heard creaking sounds before a section of the 10-foot-high deck suddenly collapsed.

Authorities said as many as 50 people sought treatment at two Billings hospitals, including 25 people who were taken to the medical facilities by ambulance.

The lawsuit alleges the deck collapse "occurred due to refusal to reasonably replace, failed maintenance, design flaws, and/or construction flaws."

When the deck collapsed, the lawsuit states, there were deck beams and support structure that "were comprised of and/or contained rotting and decaying lumber." The lawsuit alleges that while the club made cosmetic changes to the deck surface materials, "no efforts were made to repair or replace or address the rotting structural components" of the deck.

"The painting of the rotting structure was an intentional effort by The Briarwood to obscure, conceal, and hide the rotting condition of the deck from the Plaintiffs and from the other patrons and public upon The Briarwood's grounds," the lawsuit states.

The Briarwood has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

(Editor Note: We do want to be transparent and let you know that a member of our news staff serves on the board of the Briarwood Country Club. That employee did not have any involvement in the reporting of this lawsuit.)

RELATED COVERAGE

Looming lawsuits? Law firms reach out to victims of Briarwood Country Club deck collapse

Caught in the collapse: Billings man recounts fall at Briarwood Country Club

'Once in a career': Billings first responders recount Briarwood deck collapse

Briarwood deck collapse injures nearly 50

Deck collapses at The Briarwood country club, numerous injuries reported