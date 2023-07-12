Kickin' up dust with Big Sky RC Modelers

GREAT FALLS — One small engine for man, one giant “take off” for mankind. A Great Falls-based club called Big Sky RC Modelers is home to RC enthusiasts from Cascade County, and on Saturday it hosted a field day for hobbyists across North Central Montana.

“We have members that are 8 years old up to 80 years old that fly planes and race cars,” said Dan Woods, acting president and 10-year club member.

The club works in conjunction with Hobby Time RC in Great Falls and celebrating 40 years at its Black Horse RC Raceway.

The club has fuel-powered RC cars and a multitude of low-flying aircraft.

Many of the club members have been toying with RC cars and aircraft for decades, including John Sandy who found his passion in the late 1960s.

“There was a guy at a park we went to in Phoenix. This guy had a World War II German Aircraft on line control, on strings and I just thought that was the coolest thing.”

A good day for these enthusiasts is if they leave the track without a dent or track on their models.

During the summer months, pilots and drivers meet to race two tracks, a standard oval shape and the other winding with turns and jumps. It turns into a social gathering open to the public with a snack shack offering donations to fund the property and build camaraderie between beginners and seasoned veterans.

“Flying is one thing… flying straight and a level is a whole different game,” explained Sandy. “Anybody new coming into the field, we recommend you try it and see if you like it before you spend a nickel.”

The club is working on building membership which for road racers dues are $100 which includes AMA insurance. Flyer’s dues are $85 and are required to pay an additional $85 in AMA dues. Road races will receive a discount on race entry fees and non-members will pay the full advertised price.

Members gain full access to the flying field and off-road track and access for members is open 24/7. Additionally, payment covers an entire family, if your child wants to participate it will require a $15 AMA membership. New youth membership is sitting at $40 per year and youth under 19 years of age wishing to pilot aircraft are responsible for $15 AMA registration.

For more information, visit the club website.

Hobby Time RC is at 901 Eighth Avenue North.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Big Sky RC Modelers is hosting its Outdoor RC Summer Heat Dirt Racing event at its track: