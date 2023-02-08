Kalispell Police Department investigating reported shooting

KALISPELL – Kalispell Police were called to a hotel on the west side of the city for a report of a person claiming to have been shot on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kalispell Police Department reports upon arrival, officers located the victim and suspect nearby.

The victim was taken to Logan Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is continuing, but KPD says it appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KPD Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7791.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated the shooting happened on Monday afternoon. The Kalispell Police Department sent a revised news release stating the shooting occurred on Tuesday afternoon.