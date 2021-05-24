Investigators in Butte may not be able to determine cause of M&M fire

BUTTE — Butte's fire investigators are getting closer to wrapping up their investigation into the fire at Butte's iconic M&M, but there may be no definitive answers.

The May 7 fire at the famous Butte bar and cafe was so devastating that fire investigators say it’s likely the cause of the fire may be undetermined. The fire burned so hot that it collapsed the entire structure onto itself, making a final determination difficult.

“We have an idea where the fire started just by interviewing the firefighters who were first on scene and that was somewhere in the kitchen area, so we know the origin we just don't know the cause. And how we would ever find the cause now that everything is piled up on each other, that would prove difficult,” said Butte Fire Marshal Zach Osborne.

The owner said she plans to rebuild the M&M in the same location.