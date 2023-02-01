Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

I-90 between Big Timber and Livingston remained closed Wednesday morning

Bad driving conditions shut the highway down Tuesday afternoon
closed.png
Montana Department of Transportation
<br/><br/>
closed.png
Posted at 8:29 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 10:29:29-05

Interstate 90 between Big Timber and Livingston remained closed early Wednesday morning.

The 35-mile stretch of highway was closed Tuesday afternoon due to severe driving conditions.

The Montana Department of Transportation is continuing to evaluate the closure. Check back here for updates or vsit the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 map for the latest road conditions.

closed.png


RELATED:

I-90 closed from Livingston to Big Timber for bad weather

'Tremendous amount of people': Owner of Big Timber Bakery stays open to feed stranded motorists

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App