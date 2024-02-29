Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Hundreds of police officers to attend Sgt. Nevada Krinkee funeral in Wyoming

NEVADA KRINKEE.jpg
KKTV
NEVADA KRINKEE.jpg
Posted at 6:21 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 08:24:05-05

More than 1,000 police officers are expected to descend upon Sheridan, Wyoming Friday for the funeral of sgt. Nevada Krinkee.

Krinkee died two weeks ago after he was shot while serving a trespass warning.

He grew up in Montana, graduating from Bozeman High School in 2009. He then went on to serve eight years in the Army before becoming a police officer.

Among those in attendance Friday will be officers from the Yuma, Arizona, Police Department, who knocked on the door of Krinkee's mother to notify her of her son's death. The Casper, Wyoming, police department will also patrol the city's streets Friday so that all Sheridan officers can attend the service.

More from MTN News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader