Montana News

House Speaker Mike Johnson attends Republican rally in Billings

BILLINGS — This Friday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was the marquee name at a Billings airport rally, along with other Republicans.

With less than 90 days until election time, the push is on, and Montana Republicans are bringing in some big names. Johnson is the third representative that Rep. Ryan Zinke, who represents western Montana, has brought to the state in the past week. Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of New York were the others.

"It's nice for them to be in front of Montana, 'cuz we make a difference. In this election, Montana makes a difference. So, it's good to have leadership here," said Zinke.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, state Auditor Troy Downing, who's running for the eastern Montana congressional seat, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen also appeared at the rally. They were later slated to attend a private fundraiser.

The speeches seemed to hit home with the partisan audience.

"I love it. As an Air Force veteran, I'll trust a veteran over a regular politician. For 20 years as a voter, I always thought that if a government ran as a business, we wouldn't be in as bad shape as we are," said Randy Nelson, a rally attendee and Hardin resident.

Democrat Ryan Busse, who is challenging Gianforte, says he believes Montanans are tired of divisive national politics, and questioned why Republicans would bring Johnson here.

"And I hear a lot of frustrations across the state, property taxes. 'Why'd this governor raise property tax?' And I've never heard one time, 'Gee, we should bring in the Speaker of the House from Louisiana.' I've never heard that, never heard it," said Busse.

It's safe to say that most of those attending Friday's rally have already made up their mind on who they are voting for.

"We're feeling strong," said Charlene Nelson.

