Helicopter crash reported in Anaconda

ANACONDA — A helicopter crashed in Anaconda Friday morning and the coroner has been called to the crash site, according to Anaconda-Deer Lodge Chief Executive Bill Everett.

Everett said the helicopter crashed about 7 a.m. in the area just south of the Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply store off Fillmore Street. The chief executive said he didn’t know about any specific casualties from the crash.

Everett told MTN News the helicopter was contracted by the Atlantic-Richfield Co. to do restoration work, such as seeding reclamation areas around the city.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.