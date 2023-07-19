Grizzly bear euthanized after conflicts with people along Hungry Horse Reservoir

KALISPELL - State wildlife officials report a grizzly bear has been captured and euthanized after several conflicts with people along Hungry Horse Reservoir over the last weekend.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks received reports of a bear approaching people and damaging boats last weekend near Murray Bay on the east side of the reservoir on the Flathead National Forest.

The boats were beached on shore and did not have food attractants onboard. Attempts by the public to use loud noises to move the bear away were unsuccessful.

FWP staff responded and captured the bear, a subadult male grizzly bear, on July 17, 2023. Based on reports and video footage, the bear was food conditioned and habituated to people.

The decision was made to euthanize the bear in consultation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and by Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee guidelines, according to a news release.

FWP notes that once a bear has become food-conditioned, "hazing and aversive conditioning are unlikely to be successful in reversing this type of behavior." As a result, food-conditioned and habituated bears are not relocated due to human safety concerns.

People are asked to report bear conflicts immediately to FWP or your tribal wildlife management agency.

In Northwest Montana, contact:



North portion of Flathead County and Eureka area: Justine Vallieres, 406-250-1265

South portion of Flathead County: Erik Wenum, 406-250-0062

Cabinet-Yaak ecosystem and Sanders County: Kim Annis, 406-291-1320

Flathead Indian Reservation: Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Wildlife Management Program, 406-275-2774

Tips in bear country



Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be back to your vehicle in the daylight hours.

Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.

Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.

Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility is limited. This can be the key to avoiding encounters. Most bears will avoid humans when they know humans are present.

Don't approach a bear.

A properly constructed electrified fence is both safe for people, livestock and pets, and has proven effective at deterring bears from human-related resources such as beehives, garbage or small livestock. For assistance or more information, contact your local FWP bear management specialist.

Properly secure or remove food attractants.

Learn more about bears from FWP at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear.