Glacier National Park announces 2023 campground operations

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park has announced the re-opening of Avalanche Campground in Spring 2023 after being closed since 2020.

Avalanche, Two Medicine and Many Glacier campgrounds will become advance reservation only through https://www.recreation.gov/.

Most of the campsites at Avalanche, Two Medicine, and Many Glacier campgrounds can be reserved approximately six months in advance and several campsites in each campground can be reserved four days in advance.

New four-day advance reservations for campsites at Many Glacier will be reservable beginning June 6 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time for stays beginning June 9. All campsites at Avalanche and Two Medicine will become available at https://www.recreation.gov/ beginning March 1 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

Campgrounds will open in spring and summer of 2023 as follows:

Campgrounds in Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor:

Apgar Campground: Beginning April 1 advance camping reservations will be required.

Beginning April 1 advance camping reservations will be required. Avalanche Campground: Opens July 17 with potential to open earlier depending on when Going-to-the-Sun Road fully opens for the season and requires advance camping reservations.

Opens July 17 with potential to open earlier depending on when Going-to-the-Sun Road fully opens for the season and requires advance camping reservations. Fish Creek Campground: Opens May 26 and will require an advance camping reservation.

Opens May 26 and will require an advance camping reservation. Rising Sun Campground : Opens June 5 on a first come, first served basis. Visitors without a vehicle reservation will have access to the first-come, first-served campground.

: Opens June 5 on a first come, first served basis. Visitors without a vehicle reservation will have access to the first-come, first-served campground. Sprague Creek Campground: Opens May 26 and will require an advance camping reservation.

Opens May 26 and will require an advance camping reservation. St. Mary Campground: Beginning May 26 advance camping reservations will be required.

April 1 Loop B will transition to primitive* camping.

April 24 Loops A and C will open.

May 5 Loops B and D will open.

May 19 Loop E will open.

April 15 Loop C will transition to primitive* camping and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Beginning May 26 all loops will open.

Vehicle Reservations are required for Going-to-the-Sun Road at the West Entrance and Camas Road May 26 through Sept. 10, 2023, and at the Rising Sun checkpoint inside the St. Mary entrance beginning July 1, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors with camping reservations within Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor can use their camping reservation for entry in lieu of a vehicle reservation to gain access to the portion of the park for which they have a reservation.

Campgrounds in the North Fork Area:

Bowman Lake Campground: Opens May 16 on a first come, first serve basis.

Opens May 16 on a first come, first serve basis. Kintla Lake Campground: Opens May 26 on a first come, first serve basis.

Opens May 26 on a first come, first serve basis. Quartz Creek Campground: Opens June 26 to primitive* camping on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Opens June 26 to primitive* camping on a first-come, first-serve basis. Logging Creek Campground: Opens June 26 to primitive* camping on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Vehicle Reservations are required for the North Fork Area May 26 through Sept. 10, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campgrounds in the North Fork area will be assigned first come, first served at the Polebridge Entrance Station.

Two Medicine Campground: Opens June 5 and will require an advance reservation.

Opens June 5 and will require an advance reservation. Many Glacier Campground: Opens June 9 and will require an advance camping reservation.

Separate vehicle reservations are required for Many Glacier and Two Medicine valleys July 1 through Sept. 10, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors with camping reservations in Many Glacier or Two Medicine can use their reservation for entry in lieu of a vehicle reservation to gain access to the portion of the park for which they have a reservation.

*Campgrounds in primitive status have vault toilets available and fees are reduced. Visit the campground page for additional camping information.