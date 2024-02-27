Fundraiser launched for Butte family grieving loss of their son

BUTTE — A fundraiser has been launched for a Butte family dealing with profound loss after their young son died in a skiing accident at Discovery Ski Area on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

The GoFundMe page for the fundraiser, organized on behalf of the Todorovich family, states: "In the wake of an unimaginable tragedy, we have come together to support our friends, Ryan, Lindsey, June and Bode, as they navigate through the profound loss of their beloved son and brother, Sam."

The statement continues:

We understand that during times of grief, the smallest gestures of love and support can provide immense comfort. We know everyone is anxious to find ways to help. However, the Todorovichs have specifically asked that you not send them flowers and do not want to be tagged on social media at this time. Thank you in advance for respecting their wishes. We have created this GoFundMe fund to support the Todorovich family in this long road ahead of them. They will need support in many ways and this allows them flexibility to use these funds for what they need, when they need it. Whether it is for counseling, memorial or funeral expenses, work around their house, meals, ongoing support of each other and their kids, or many other countless needs that will come up along the way.

The fundraiser's organizer writes that along with the sorrow surrounding the loss has been "a profound sense of unity and solidarity."

"The overwhelming response of our community, rallying together to offer comfort and assistance, is a testament to the profound impact the Todorovich Family has in our lives," the statement continues.

The sense of loss from the incident has resonated across Butte, with the Orphan Girl Children's Theatre canceling this past Sunday's performance and setting up a memorial to the young man who was a member of the theater group.

The fundraiser asks, at the end of the statement, "Together, let us wrap Ryan, Lindsey, June and Bode in the warmth of our collective care and help them find solace amidst their grief."

You can view the GoFundMe page for the Todorovich family here: https://gofund.me/ddf4c58d