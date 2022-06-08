Family of Navy pilot who died in jet fighter crash has endured tragic loss before in Butte

BUTTE — A Navy pilot who recently died in a crash during a training exercise in California has an early and tragic connection to the city of Butte.

Lt. Richard “Max” Bullock died when the F/A 18 Super Hornet he was piloting crashed during a training missing in California.

AP This undated photo provided by U.S. Naval Air Forces Naval Air Station North Island shows U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock who was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed in the vicinity of Trona, Calif. on Friday, June 3, 2022. A Naval Air Forces statement released Sunday says Bullock went down in the vicinity of the small Mojave Desert community of Trona. (U.S.Naval Air Forces via AP)

“You look at someone like Max who’s a hero, serving our country and tragically killed in a plane wreck while serving this country,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

Max was the brother of Jeremy Bullock, who was killed in 1994 in a school shooting outside the Margaret Leary School in Butte. He was 11 years old.

It’s the latest tragedy for a family that’s endured more tragedy than one family should.

“The family has done nothing but give back to our community, and they’ve provided a Safe School Summit, and they're the ones who kind of had the incentive for the Jeremy Bullock Fields. Now, with this tragedy, it’s our time to reach out to them and support them in their time of grief,” said Gallagher.

Max was the son of Bill and Robin Bullock and also the nephew of former Governor Steve Bullock.

In a statement from the family: “Max was an irreplaceable son and brother, and a friend to everyone he encountered. His optimism and energy were contagious, and his love of service to others and his country shone through in everything he did.“

The family added funeral services will be in Montana and will be announced at a later date.